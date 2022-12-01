Rosa Parks Circle ice rink reopens for 2022-23 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is one step closer to being ready for the holiday season after the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink reopened Thursday.

Opening day was delayed due to warm weather throughout West Michigan; however, finally, people were able to lace up their skates Thursday morning to make their way around the rink.

The rink has been closed the last few years due to renovations and the pandemic.

Now, the rink is open from 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. It will close periodically for breaks as crews resurface the ice.

The Rosa Parks Circle Christmas tree will illuminate downtown Grand Rapids Friday, December 2, to help cover the city with Christmas cheer.

Rosa Park Circle’s ice rink season runs from Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, February 26.

Admission is $4.00 for adults (18 and older) and $2.00 for youth (17 and under). This price includes free skate rentals.

The ice rink accepts cash and card.

Season passes and punch cards are also available.

A youth season pass is $25, adult season passes are $70 and ten-hole punch cards are $16. For the punch cards, youth admission earns one punch and adult admission earns two.

The Rosa Parks Circle ice rinks wants to remind guests that skating is weather-dependent.

Closures will be announced on the rink’s Facebook page.

Click here for daily skate times.

The ice rink allows both walk-up skating and reservations booked 48-hours in advance.

