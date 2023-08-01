Ronan, dog with bucket list, passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hearts of Hope announced Ronan, the 1-year-old Labrador who suffered multiple strokes, has passed away.

Ronan was featured on FOX 17 in May when the dog rescue created a bucket list to give him fun things to do before he passed away.

The rescue says Ronan had a stroke Thursday and lost control of his back legs. He passed away Monday.

Hearts of Hope expresses its gratitude to his foster family and those who helped check 25 of the 32 items off his bucket list.

“Rest easy, Ronan,” the rescue writes. “Until we meet again.”

