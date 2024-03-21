Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan celebrates $2.7M expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan celebrated its newly expanded space Thursday with a ribbon cutting — thanking volunteers, donors and the many families that have supported the nonprofit throughout the years.

The charity has helped 10,000 families since 1990, but also has had to turn away about 5,000 families. The new expansion aims to help even more families.

"Families feel better when they are together, and we are here to take care of the families," Executive Director Ellen Carpenter said. "When the caregivers need rest and respite and a little bit of feeling normal with a meal or doing laundry, you know, our job is to keep them as safe and comfortable as possible."

The $2.7 million expansion took nine months to complete. It includes two kitchens — one for families and one for volunteers — as well as laundry services available.

Jess Morfield expressed her gratitude for the Ronald McDonald House after her twins were born earlier than expected.

"It was such an uncertain time, like, when they were born, like, we didn't know where we're going to stay. We were two hours from home," she said. "It was a blessing to have that, as opposed to making a two hour trip twice a day."

With the new expansion, she hopes other families will have the same opportunity as hers.

Carpenter says they are grateful for families, foundations and volunteers — adding that their support through the years is why the charity is able to expand and provide services for free.

