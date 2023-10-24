Rock band Greta Van Fleet will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock band Greta Van Fleet is bringing their Starcatcher World Tour to West Michigan. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. There will also be additional pre-sales throughout the week.

Greta Van Fleet was formed in Frankenmuth Michigan in 2012. The band’s current members are Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka, and Danny Wagner. Their first studio album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was released in 2018. It was followed by The Battle at Garden’s Gate in 2021.

The band’s latest studio album, Starcatcher, was released in 2023.

“Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape,” Josh Kiszka said about the album. “A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”

Greta Van Fleet has performed on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On January 19, 2019, the band appeared as the musical guest on an episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Rachel Brosnahan. During the SNL broadcast, they performed the songs “Black Smoke Rising” and “You’re the One.”

Greta Van Fleet will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 19. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

