GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery released this year’s corn maze design Wednesday, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The corn maze will open after Labor Day, according to a news release.

Hours will be 10 a.m. with the last entry at 5 p.m.

Prices are $8 per person for anyone 3 or older, and groups of 15 or more with one person paying are $7 per person.