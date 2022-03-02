River otter at John Ball Zoo turns 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) river otters is celebrating its 15th birthday!

Chumani turned 15 on Wednesday, the zoo wrote on its Facebook page.

We’re told Chumani has been a resident at JBZ since 2008. She is expected to celebrate much of her birthday swimming and napping.

The zoo says river otters normally live to be 8–9 years old in the wild, and just a little more than 12 years old within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“We wish you the best of birthdays, sweet girl!” JBZ writes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube