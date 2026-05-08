RIVER BANK ROAD CLOSURES: What to watch for in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Amway River Bank Run presented by Fifth Third Bank with Corewell Health is back in downtown Grand Rapids for it's 49th year of road running on Saturday, May 9.

More than 10,000 people are expected to compete in a variety of races, including the largest 25K road race in the country and, 25K Wheelchair race.

Race start times:



5k Run: 7:00 a.m.

10k Run: 7:30 a.m.

5k Community Walk: 7:45 a.m.

25k Handcycle Division: 8:15 a.m.

25k Wheelchair Racing Division: 8:16 a.m.

25k Run Elite Women: 8:20:15 a.m.

25k Run Elite Men: 8:30 a.m.

25k Run: 8:30 a.m.

25k Run My Team Triumph: 8:45 a.m.

But, competing or not, road closures will more than likely cause a few changes to your plans this weekend. So plan on the finish line on Monroe Ave between Michigan and Louis, to be closed beginning at 3 pm on Friday, May 8, and Ottawa Avenue between Michigan and Fulton, closing at 3 am on Saturday, May 9.

A full list of road closures and expected closure times can be found here. Most closures will reopen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with any remaining reopening by 5 p.m.

When it comes to parking, the River Bank Run website has several suggestions, especially if you're looking to park outside of the Start and Finish Street Closures.

WXMI

If you still want to participate in the race, you have until 7:59 pm EST tonight (Friday, May 9) to get that taken care of online.

We have the information about that and anything else you might want to know about this year's race here.