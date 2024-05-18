Rides vandalized at Grand Rapids' WestFest carnival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after rides were damaged at the WestFest carnival late Friday night.

Among those vandalized were the festival's two most popular rides — the Top Gun and the Super Nova 360.

Late Friday night, organizers discovered that vandals had ripped out the operating wires and control boxes of several rides, rendering them inoperable, and notified Grand Rapids Police.

"We are hoping that the control boxes are returned so the rides can continue this evening,” said Amber Hiske, director of strategic advancement at Sacred Heart Academy, the celebration's organizer.

WestFest is a carnival that has been taking place for a decade in John Ball Park and is a school fundraiser for Sacred Heart Academy.

The remaining carnival rides have been thoroughly inspected and are safe to ride.

“We were excited about this year’s projected attendance," said Hiske. "We don’t often get great weather for WestFest, so this is especially disappointing for us from a fundraising standpoint. We hope the community will come out and support our school despite the top two most thrilling rides being out of commission.”

The WestFest carnival is operated by Skerbeck Entertainment in the green space at John Ball Park featuring rides, games and concessions.

Anybody with any information about the damage is being asked to contact GRPD.

The carnival will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

