Restaurant owner reflects on memories with late son, prepares to close doors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Mexican restaurant in Grand Rapids is about to close its doors.

The owner says he doesn't want to, but the building's owner wants them out, so he has no choice.

Salvador Oliveros has owned La Huasteca for eight years.

Oliveros tells FOX 17 that one of the hardest reasons to say goodbye is because of all the memories made here with his late son.

"His entire time was here in this restaurant sitting [at] this table. That's why the thing is here — because this chair was his favorite spot," Oliveros said.

Nine-year-old Iker will be remembered forever in a booth that's labeled with the sign "Iker's Table."

"He used to, like, walk in the back or go downstairs watch TV. Then, when he was watching the monitor, he used to see it was busy. He would come up and help clean tables."

Oliveros is taking in the last bit of memories in the place he calls his second home.

"This was [Iker's] table. He was sitting here," Oliveros showed FOX 17. "Customers, they knew him. He used to sell, sell Mexican candy to customer."

He explained that the building owner ignored his requests to sign a new lease agreement.

"Obviously, I'd be happy to sign it. I was texting calling and talking back and forth for two months. And last month, like, every time I asked him about it, no response," Oliveros added.

This restaurant, which employs several family members, is more than an income to this owner. It's the livelihood and the string that ties his family together.

"My mom, my wife, my two kids, and me all family," Oliveros said.

Oliveros told FOX 17 he pays his $1,200 rent days before it is due. He commented that he knew the rent was affordable and would pay for upgrades inside the restaurant.

"He said insurance and taxes went up, so the rent was gonna go up. Alright, I understand. That's fine. Let's talk about it," Oliveros explained.

With no word from the landlord, Oliveros is no longer waiting around. He's hunting for a new spot — one he says his son would love.

"I dream about him sometimes. And I know in those dreams, he tells me to keep going, to be stronger and that everything happens for a reason. And I know he got something bigger for us, something better."

FOX 17 did reach out to the building's owner for comment. They didn't return our call. La Huasteca's last day is April 15. There's a GoFundMe set up to help them move.

