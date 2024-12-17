Residents hopeful for parking plans ahead of stadium construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 spoke with a resident who lives in the neighborhood right next to where the Amway Soccer Stadium is going in.

The stadium will seat 8,500. All those attendees will need a place to park. The first match is set to happen sometime in 2027.

“We’ve got time to figure it out. Hopefully it’s an actual process that takes place instead of they all just flood the streets,” neighbor Jordan Picken said.

Jordan Picken lives in the neighborhood right against the soccer stadium’s location. Right now, he’s got free street parking.

“I can’t fit that many at my house. I don’t think we can fit that many on my block. It would be a bit concerning. But I think there’s enough time; we should be able to get what we need sorted,” Picken said.

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood tells FOX 17 they are addressing parking.

“We have an extensive plan for traffic and parking and pedestrian safety. Certainly the team is working on all those details,” Wood said.

In studies previously shared with community, it was highlighted that the stadium will bring in around an additional 2,800 parking spots.

There are more than 16,000 spots within a 15-minute walk, according to a presentation previously shared with the community.

Kara Wood also tells FOX 17 parking plans are being addressed for the YMCA. People who work out at the Y will be able to use GVSU's parking lot and access it through a yet-to-be-built skyway.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube