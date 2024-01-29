Rep. Rachel Hood will not seek reelection in 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rep. Rachel Hood announced Monday she will not seek reelection within the state Legislature this year.

Hood represents Michigan’s 81st House District, which contains northeast Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, Plainfield Township and Ada Township.

“I will not be announcing another bid for state office. Over the last several years, I worked tirelessly to represent Greater Grand Rapids, raise my family, and care for my parents at the end of their lives,” writes Hood. “It was a powerful experience that drilled home the ephemeral nature of the years I have left with children at home; it’s time to prioritize my family.”

A spokesperson for Representative Hood listed the following accomplishments she made since she took office in 2018:



Working Families Tax Credit expanded to 30%.

Invested $100 million in the Grand River.

Monumental investments toward childcare and education.

Contributions toward a green economy.

“Rachel Hood showed us just how powerful it is to send a determined mom to Lansing to fight for her kids,” says Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks. “She’s a team player who leads with integrity. I didn’t expect she would conclude her service in the state legislature before me, but I am honored to celebrate the positive impacts she’s had on our region and the state, and grateful for the time and focus she was able to commit to us.”

We’re told Hood plans to spend her last year in office restoring under-documented immigrants’ driver’s licenses, growing Michigan’s community-level solar output, reducing lead exposure in children and more.

Hood’s last day will be Dec. 31, 2024.

