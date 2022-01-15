Lena Meijer dead at 102

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rep. Peter Meijer (R–Grand Rapids) has announced the passing of Lena Meijer, his grandmother, on Saturday.

“Gabriella and I are saddened by my Grandma Lena’s passing, but we are grateful that she is at peace after a long, full, and impactful life,” Peter wrote in a statement released Saturday afternoon. “She was the warmest grandmother a grandson could ask for. Our family will forever cherish the memories and legacy she created with Grandpa Fred.”

Lena was 102, according to Peter’s office.

“The blessings of a long and fruitful life outweigh the sorrow with the passing of our mom, Lena Meijer,” says Meijer Stores Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “Her gracious, giving spirit and dedication to her family, our company and our community were beyond measure and appreciated by many. She will be greatly missed.”

