Rep. Elissa Slotkin launches senior citizen initiative from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democratic Congresswoman and Michigan Senate nominee Elissa Slotkin held a rally in Grand Rapids Monday, launching the 'Seniors for Slotkin' initiative.

The movement focuses on the need for protecting senior citizens, not only in our state but the country.

"Michigan tends to be a slightly older state," said Rep. Elissa Slotkin. "We've got more citizens here who are on Medicare and Social Security than a lot of other states. So, it's a really important issue for a ton of people."

Slotkin spoke to nearly 100 of her older supporters about the help needed for them.

Specifically, the importance of keeping programs like Medicare and Social Security, while also keeping prescription drug costs at a low.

The Senate hopeful also highlighted the importance of having bipartisan support on issues revolving certain issues with senior citizens.

"There’s a lot of interest in keying benefits to inflation," said Slotkin. "We have seniors whose social security checks that are not going as far as they would five years ago."

Slotkin is expected to make another trip to Grand Rapids in the coming weeks, with the election just 36 days away.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube