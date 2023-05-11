Registration open for 2023 Summer Reading Challenge in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has launched its 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, open to readers of all ages!

Organizers say there is no participation fee and library cards are not required.

“We’ve reimagined our Summer Reading Challenge," says Marketing & Communications Manager Katie Zychowski. “This year we invite all ages to discover new hobbies, interests, and skills through our fun and educational reading challenge. Our reading challenge continues to combat summer literacy loss in school-aged children but is designed as a multi-generational activity that allows anyone to enter into the fun.”

GRPL says the program’s activity book, themed after a passport, can be filled out solo or by a group of participants.

We’re told prizes donated by area organizations will be offered.

Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge on GRPL’s website.

Activity books and prizes may be obtained at any of the library system’s locations from May 29–Sept. 4, according to GRPL.

