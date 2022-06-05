Redux Books owner mourned after bicycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A independent bookstore, known for its collection of rare and out-of-print books, is closed, as employees and community members mourn the passing of the store's owner. Clarence Hogeterp was the owner of Redux Books and he passed away on June 3 after a bike accident.

It was confirmed by Redux Books that Hogeterp was killed Friday on Spaulding near Watermark Drive, in Cascade Township.

According to an announcement on Facebook, the Redux Books owner took a break from work on Friday to go biking with a good friend. On the ride, Hogeterp was struck by a vehicle and died on scene.

"The facts are not difficult to understand; the meaning is beyond belief. Our hearts are broken," said the official statement from Redux Books.

The bookstore is closed for the time being, but Redux Books intends to reopen at a later date.

Details on a memorial service for Clarence Hogeterp will also be shared when available.

Those with Redux Books also add that Clarence's family is sending their hearts to the driver and their family.

