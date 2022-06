FOREST HILLS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened just after 12 p.m. on Spaulding near Watermark Dr.

They say a vehicle hit a 76-year-old Grand Rapids man who was riding his bike. He4 died at the scene.

According to the initial investigation, the bicyclist turned in front of the vehicle, driven by a woman from Belmont.

