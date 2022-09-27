Red Cross readies for hurricane response, flies volunteers from West Michigan to Florida

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Florida, 2.5 million people are packing up and evacuating before landfall of Hurricane Ian. Here in West Michigan, volunteers are packing for a trip of their own

Anticipating the coming storm, the Michigan region of American Red Cross is sending volunteers to Florida, where they'll set up a headquarters in Orlando.

Red Cross aims to provide resources, like emergency vehicles, as well as medical personnel to areas threatened by the hurricane, so that people evacuating low-lying areas will have resources on hand.

FOX 17 talked to one volunteer, Robert Wilson, as he was flying out from the Gerald R Ford Airport on Tuesday morning.

"I've been to hurricanes in Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina as well, so it's not my first time in a hurricane response," says Wilson, who added that he feels proud that this time, he's one of those sent prior to the event.

Some volunteers are already on their way to Florida, to figure out what materials and shelters are needed before the hurricane makes landfall. Wilson told us that volunteers will shelter in place during the storm and then see what happens from there, adapting plans as things develop.

The 40 hours before the storm is crucial for planning and re-planning, says Wilson.

"We can't minimize the damage, but we can try to respond as best as we can to the damage and then what we try to do as we get information, we try to change our plans and redeploy materials and personnel to best respond with it," says Wilson.

"I've been to hurricanes in Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina as well, so it's not my first time in a hurricane response."

To learn more about how you can help, visit the Red Cross website here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube