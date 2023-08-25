Real Food Café serves lines of customers amid power outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids diner served as many people as they could after Thursday night’s storm knocked out power to nearly 200,000 energy customers.

The line was quite long at Real Food Café on Plainfield Avenue, resulting in a 45-minute wait. This was due in part to being one of few restaurants up and running on Plainfield Avenue.

The manager tells us the storm ripped through her backyard. She wasn't originally scheduled to work Friday, but she showed up regardless to fill coffee mugs and share stories.

"I had a couple of customers that had to walk here from a nearby neighborhood. They said that a tree had fallen on both of their cars," says General Manager Elizabeth Arraut. "It's a good feeling to help these people out, to have the opportunity to serve them and make sure that they're getting what they need today."

