Consumers Energy says outage repairs may go into the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Almost 200,000 people across the state are without power after devastating storms rolled through Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids area getting the brunt of the damage here in West Michigan.

Matthew Owen

"We're looking at about over 190,000 customers without power right now and it's clear this storm was powerful, it was fierce, it moved quickly as you've seen on your video, and just a lot of general damage,” Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy told FOX 17 in a live interview.

Wheeler said Kent County was hit especially hard, noting their outage map is an imprint of the storm’s path across the state, stretching from Grand Rapids across to the Lansing area and to the southeast side of the state.

Elliot Grandia Surveying Damage in Comstock Park

Detroit is seeing widespread flooding, piling on more road closures to already stretched resources after floodwaters shut down highways Thursday morning.

Consumers is working to restore power,telling us they expect work to continue into the weekend as there are lines down all over their coverage area.

If you see a downed power line DO NOT GE NEAR IT – DO NOT TOUCH IT. Even if it seems off, there may still be deadly amounts of electricity running through it.

Stay 25’ back and report the issue to 911 and Consumers Energy directly at 800-477-5050.

For resources during the outage, call 211.