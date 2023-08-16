‘Ready, Set, Learn’: GRPS Foundation kicks off school supplies drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School Foundation kicked off its annual school supplies drive.

The “Ready, Set, Learn: Supplies for Scholars Drive” aims to support teachers by collecting required classroom items that are on their wish lists.

"We want to be a resource for teachers and students," GRPSF CEO and President Stephanie Adams said. "You go back to school, and sometimes, those supplies run out midway. And we don't really think about the fact that, like, we need to reinvest in those supplies to make sure the teachers have everything they need."

GRPSF says it’s committed to cultivating community resources to enrich educational experiences and remove barriers for students to learn, develop and thrive.

This drive is part of the foundation’s vision to inspire and support GRPS scholars as they work to shape the future of the Grand Rapids community.

"We're excited about being able to do the Amazon wishlist because each individual teacher gets to pick and choose some things that are maybe unique to their teaching style or the things that they want to bring in this year," Adams added. "This is a great opportunity for people to, kind of, do something above and beyond maybe just crayons and pencils."

“Ready, Set, Learn” started Wednesday and runs through Friday, September 15.

Those who want to donate are encouraged to clear the list of a teacher, host a donation collection of their own or provide a monetary donation.

Click here to donate.

