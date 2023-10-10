Rally for Israel held in downtown Grand Rapids as conflict escalates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of people came together at Calder Plaza on Monday in support of Israel.

Over the weekend, Hamas, an Islamic militant group, launched a surprise attack on the country, which left hundreds dead and thousands of others injured.

“It’s a sickening feeling in the pit of your stomach,” said Rabbi David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Grand Rapids. “I have friends around my age who have children, who are in their early 20s, who are starting their army service or some ways into their army service or in their reserve service, and those are the people who are being called up.”

Krishef’s synagogue organized the gathering alongside Temple Emanuel and the Chabad House of Western Michigan.

The attack coincided with two Jewish holidays, which he says adds fear among members.

“[The] Jewish community has not felt completely safe and secure for, for several years, really, since Pittsburgh, or a little bit before that, so this just reinforces our sense that there are people in this world who are not good people,” said Krishef. “We just need to keep our eyes open, watch, [and] be careful.”

Tomer Andejeko spent the first six years of his life in Israel, but currently lives in the area.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Andejeko. “My dad hasn't gone to bed. We've just been watching the news basically nonstop, like scrolling through social media, just wanting to see more updates about it.”

He came out to pray after a few, worried-filled days over a cousin who was taken hostage, but is now safe.

“It’s one of my mom's relatives, I don't even know him, but just like hearing about it, it's kind of like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it is someone part of my family,’” said Andejeko. “For the most part, my family is in areas right now that haven't been affected, but everyone's affected by the sirens and the missiles that are fired over Israel and going into bomb shelters.”

Andejeko and Krishef want people to stand by the West Michigan Jewish community’s side in the coming weeks.

“The support is important because there are people out there who are not good people and we need people watching out for us,” said Krishef. “We need to know that we can rely on, on most of the people here in Grand Rapids to to be our allies.”