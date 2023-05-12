Racers of all abilities prepare for Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 46th annual Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids Saturday.

It’s the largest road race in the country and the only race in the world to offer a 25K wheelchair racing division.

Nearly 30 athletes from not only West Michigan but also from around the country will participate in the race.

Push-rim racers reach speeds around 20 miles per hour and hand cyclists can exceed 30 miles per hour, according to Mary Free Bed, which is sponsoring the wheelchair division for the 33rd year and the handcycle division for the 17th year.

Ted Droski from Grand Rapids will be one of the handcyclists racing Saturday.

Previously, Droski ran several 25Ks at the River Bank Run before he was hit by a car in 2015.

Mary Free Bed

The crash caused him to lose his right leg and crushed his left leg.

Droski went to Mary Free Bed for rehabilitation, where he was introduced to adaptive sports.

Additionally, James Senbeta will race Saturday.

Senbeta, a Paralympian wheelchair racer from Philadelphia, is back to defend his title after winning the race in 2022 and 2021.

Mary Free Bed

Meanwhile, FOX 17 talked with two-time winner of the River Bank Run, Fernando Cabada, Friday.

“I came here [at] 24 years old and broke the American record here at the River Bank Run, put my name on the world map, you’re on the running world, and coming back as a 41-year-old masters, you know, giving back and just come and say hello and see what I could do 17 years later after the first time running this event,” Cabada said.

“I’m coming off a Boston like three weeks ago so I’m just here to have fun and try to do the best I can,” Nell Rojas, a triathlete and distance runner, added.

