Amway River Bank Run returns: 10,000+ expected to head to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest 25K road race hits the streets of Grand Rapids Saturday as the Amway River Bank Run returns for its 46th year.

The race is one of a kind and includes the only 25K wheelchair racing division in the world. Thousands are expected to head downtown for the various races that begin Saturday morning.

Runners can pick up their packets and late sign-ups are available for various races at Devos Place on Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mary Free Bed 2021 River Bank Run

Road closures begin Friday. Expect congested traffic in the downtown area Saturday morning. Some streets will remain closed until Saturday afternoon.

You can find the full list of street closures here.

Start times vary based on the length of the race:

5K Run: 7 a.m.

10K Run: 7:30 a.m.

5K Community Walk: 7:45 a.m.

25K Handcycle Division: 8:15 a.m.

25K Wheelchair Racing Division: 8:16am

25K Run: 8:30 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to get into the mid 70's on Saturday, runners should hydrate well the day before the race and morning of!

Amway River Bank Run participants, friends, family and volunteers can attend the Finish Fest inside Devos Place (Hall A) from 7:30a-2pto celebrate the runners and their accomplishments.