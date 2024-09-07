'Put the blame where blame belongs': Mother of Riley Doggett speaks on prosecution of minor in her son's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The teenager charged in the death of Riley Doggett may be tried as an adult after a recent ruling.

In 17th Circuit Court on Friday, Judge Deborah McNabb found probable cause to believe the teen committed the offense of first degree fleeing and eluding causing death, a felony if committed by an adult.

"I think they should put the blame where the blame belongs and stop trying to direct it at a child," said Doggett's mother, Becky Wilbert, after the afternoon hearing.

On April 8, Doggett was hit by a Kent County deputy's patrol car during a chase. He and another teen were believed to be in possession of a stolen car, one suspected to be involved in a number of area crimes.

When the two abandoned the vehicle several minutes into the chase, the patrol car — driven by Deputy Josiah McMains — hit Doggett, causing injuries that resulted in the 17-year-old's death one month later.

Weeks later, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he "found no basis" to charge McMains. The other teen — later identified as the driver of the alleged stolen car — was charged with fleeing and eluding causing death and two other lesser charges.

"I don't agree with that at all," Wilbert said. "He’s a child. He was not the direct result."

On Friday, Wilbert sat alongside the charged teen's family in court. The family of Samuel Sterling, the 25-year-old hit and killed by a Michigan State Police trooper in Kentwood this spring, also showed support.

When the prosecution replayed dashcam video depicting the chase and crash, the small crowd in the courtroom let out a series of gasps at the moment of impact. "Oh my god!" Andrica Cage, Sterling's mother, said. She then turned to comfort Wilbert. Others left the room. The charged teen's mom shook her head, arms crossed.

"It’s horrible. Every time I have to see it, it’s horrible. Those are the last moments my son was able to move, do anything," Wilbert said. "They took that from me."

Wilbert saw Dep. McMains in person for the first time when he testified on Friday.

The deputy said he "attempted to pass" Doggett on his left to "block his path" in a parking lot, driving at a close distance because he believed the public to be "at risk" of the suspects, "very likely" to be armed (the two possessed no weapons).

McMains also testified April 8 was a "very nice day" and many people were outside, raising the stakes of the situation and ruling out the possibility of stopping at a further distance or deploying a K9 unit.

"There’s plenty of other paths he could have chosen. Different routes he could have taken," said Wilbert, disagreeing with the deputy's account. "He shows no remorse. He thinks he did a wonderful job there."

While the prosecution argued Doggett's death would not have happend "but for" the other teen's role in the police chase, the defense countered, claiming Doggett left the alleged stolen car on his own free will, removing responsibility from the teen.

Judge McNabb found probable cause to believe the teen committed the first-degree offense of fleeing and eluding causing death, permitting the waiver hearing to move from phase one to phase two, which will be used to determine whether it is necessary to charge the suspect as an adult.

The defense plans to appeal.

