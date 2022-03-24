Purple East reopening under new ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A one-time counter-culture staple is getting a second chance at life.

Purple East served the cannabis community in Grand Rapids for all of their paraphernalia needs for years, selling marijuana accessories long before legalization.

Over the years, it expanded to multiple locations, but they eventually fell on hard times. With the deportation of the original owner, and the economic fallout from COVID, the business was eventually forced to file for bankruptcy.

Now, a former employee — along with a partner — has purchased the rights and is bringing it back.

“So we had talked about a sort of a partnership, you know, and we pursued; we proceeded from there,” says CEO Jerrell Smith. “We had talked about, you know, business logistics and that kind of thing, and how it would work out and when we wanted to do, and we find a plan that works for us."

They are currently offering a soft reopening. They are holding a celebration of their new ownership — with musical acts and more — at the store on Plainfield.

For more information, you can visit the Purple East Facebook page.

