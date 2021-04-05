Public voting opens for naming Grand Rapids' new turf painting robot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voting is now open for naming the City of Grand Rapids’ new turf painting robot.

More than 850 entries were submitted by members of the community, according to a news release Monday.

See the shortlist of 25 potential names and vote for your favorite here.

The Turf Tank is an autonomous, GPS-enabled robot designed to paint precise athletic field lines in less time and using less paint than traditional methods.

It is expected to begin painting lines for spring sports in late April.