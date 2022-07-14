Project Night Lights shows love to hospitalized kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special event lit up the night at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Wednesday night.

Silent Observer and first responders joined in to show their love and support for the young patients there.

It was called Project Night Light. Participants met in the parking lot to shine flashlights at the hospital and the children shined their lights back.

FOX 17

The event started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a chance to say goodnight to kids in the hospital since restrictions limit how many people could go inside the hospital.

Project Night Lights happens on the second Wednesday every month on the streets surrounding the children's hospital at 8:30 p.m.

If you'd like to join in future events, just bring a flashlight! There will be free parking at Spectrum ramp 7.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube