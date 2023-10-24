Project approved to add 500 new apartments in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the approval of 500 new apartments in Grand Rapids.

The Transformational Brownfield Plan will redevelop the Godfrey Corridor, adding room for new residents and attracting more commercial activity, state officials say.

“The Factory Yards project is another step forward in our strategy to grow Michigan’s economy by helping communities in West Michigan and across the state ‘make it’ in Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year, tools like the Transformational Brownfield Fund will ensure that we can continue to transform and revitalize communities like Grand Rapids. Let’s continue moving forward and working together to ensure anyone can make it in Michigan.”

Details of the plan include:



Redevelopment of two existing buildings to add 382 residential units, a public plaza, food hall and commercial space.

Redevelopment of an existing warehouse adding recreational and self-storage space.

Construction of two one-story commercial buildings.

Construction of a four-story residential building with around 85 units.

“This pocket of southwest Grand Rapids has long deserved some more attention, and an investment of this magnitude will be a game-changer,” says Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks. “When finished, this area will have quality housing and business spaces designed to meet the needs of residents and their families. What was once a possibility is now becoming reality, and I cannot wait to see this vision brought to life.”

The state says 94 affordable housing units will be added as part of the project, making use of a site that has been largely vacant since the '80s.

