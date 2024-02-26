Procession through GR for Marine who died in helicopter crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several streets and highways in Grand Rapids were blocked off early Monday afternoon as a procession carried the body of Marine Corps Capt. Miguel Nava to Traverse City where he will be laid to rest.

Local Police Sheriff’s Dept., State Police, Fire Departments and EMS lined overpasses over I-96 westbound and US 131 northbound as the procession made its way through town.

Capt. Nava’s body arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport around 1 p.m. ET. A motorcade, escorted by numerous law enforcement and emergency vehicles eventually began heading north on Patterson Ave. to 28th St., to I-96 westbound then to US 131.

Capt. Nava, 28, who is a Michigan native and 2013 graduate of Comstock Park High School, died in a Feb. 6 helicopter crash with four other Marines during flight training in San Diego, Calif. The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Asir Station Miramar in San Diego.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Capt. Nava Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2 P.M. at Comstock Park High School’s main auditorium.

Doors will open at 1:15 P.M. Sunday.

