Pro Collision of West Michigan collecting donations for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third year, Pro Collision of West Michigan is collecting donations that will be given to cancer patients.

The auto-body shop says collections will run through Thursday, Dec. 23. We’re told the following items will be accepted and included as part of J’s Chemo Bags:

Water bottles

Travel pillows

Pens

Crossword puzzles

Blankets

Colored pencils

Small lotion bottles

Hand sanitizer

Small boxes of tissues

Gloves

Homemade hats

Adult coloring books

Donors are asked to drop off items at Pro Collision of West Michigan, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

