Pro Collision of West Michigan collecting donations for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third year, Pro Collision of West Michigan is collecting donations that will be given to cancer patients.
The auto-body shop says collections will run through Thursday, Dec. 23. We’re told the following items will be accepted and included as part of J’s Chemo Bags:
- Water bottles
- Travel pillows
- Pens
- Crossword puzzles
- Blankets
- Colored pencils
- Small lotion bottles
- Hand sanitizer
- Small boxes of tissues
- Gloves
- Homemade hats
- Adult coloring books
Donors are asked to drop off items at Pro Collision of West Michigan, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
