Pro Collision of West Michigan collecting donations for cancer patients

Posted at 4:49 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:49:21-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third year, Pro Collision of West Michigan is collecting donations that will be given to cancer patients.

The auto-body shop says collections will run through Thursday, Dec. 23. We’re told the following items will be accepted and included as part of J’s Chemo Bags:

  • Water bottles
  • Travel pillows
  • Pens
  • Crossword puzzles
  • Blankets
  • Colored pencils
  • Small lotion bottles
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Small boxes of tissues
  • Gloves
  • Homemade hats
  • Adult coloring books

Donors are asked to drop off items at Pro Collision of West Michigan, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman creates ‘chemo care bags’ to support West MI cancer patients

