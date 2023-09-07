Priority Health announces Priority Pups program for select Michigan school districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health has announced that it has developed a new program with Canines for Change to help reduce anxiety and encourage learning for students. The Priority Pups program will have five highly trained working facility dogs placed in select Michigan school districts.

The first school to receive a Priority Pup will be Muskegon Public Schools. The district will have a goldendoodle named Scout. Students will be introduced to Scout at Bunker Elementary School on September 11.

“Muskegon Public Schools is elated by our new partnership with the Priority Pups program,” said Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez. “Being the first school district to receive a Priority Pup is an example of the importance that MPS places on the social and emotional wellness of our students and staff. Scout, our newest staff member, will contribute a more relaxed and positive learning environment for our students. MPS will continue to build these positive community-based relationships that develop our 21st century learning environments for our students and staff.”

The dogs will be placed with in-district handlers and will be trained by Canines for Change based on the needs of each school.

According to research, there are social-emotional benefits for kids who interact with support animals during the school day. They include improvement in reading and problem-solving skills, and a reduction in stress levels.

“The animal-human bond has been proven to benefit a person’s mental and physical health in many ways,” Dr. Nikki Brown, executive director for Canines for Change. “We’re excited to partner with Priority Health to place a dog in Muskegon Public Schools to work with students with a variety of academic, social, and emotional needs. We look forward to placing additional facility dogs in other districts in the coming months.”

“Education quality is a social determinant of health, and we believe that every child deserves the right to a healthy learning experience and their mental health plays a crucial role in this,” said Priority Health President Praveen Thadani. “We know education gives children the tools they need to lead fulfilling lives, thrive personally, and contribute to their communities. Through this program, in partnership with schools, we can make a tangible impact on the mental health of Michigan students and enhance the learning experience for students and teachers.”

