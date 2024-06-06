Preparing to provide hope; volunteers pack meals to help after disasters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The aftermath of a disaster can be difficult to navigate— especially for families who've lost their homes or may not know where the next meal is coming from.

That's why it's so important that our first responders are prepared with the supplies they need to lend a helping hand.

Today, volunteers from SpartanNash are taking over Devos Place for a massive volunteer effort— their 9th Annual Helping Hands Day— to do just that.

They're partnering withConvoy of Hope to give those at ground zero of a disaster one less thing to worry about.

FEMA's National Preparedness Reportshows 60 climate-related disasters caused 1,460 fatalities and 2,939 injuries from January 2020 to December 2022.



An estimated 2.5 million people were forced from their homes in the United States by weather-related disasters in 2023, according to Census Bureau reports.

“Millions of lives are turned upside down by natural disasters each year, and I’m so proud of our Associates for coming together to serve and give hope to people in need during these trying times,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam.

Volunteers will fill 15,000 boxes of meals able to feed a family of 4 for a week. SpartanNash and its partners are donating nearly 500,000 meals and 5,000 toiletry kits to the effort.

