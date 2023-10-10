GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Precision Family Dental offered free dental work to veterans Tuesday to thank them for their service!

The offer extended beyond cleanings. They included x-rays, fillings, crowns and more. It’s the third year the office provided this service.

Precision Family Dental provides free services to veterans on Freedom Day

Nearly 50 people were served this year.

Owner Adam Piotrowski tells us some of the veterans hadn't been to the dentist in decades.

"Having worked in the VA hospital in the past, we saw a lot of it; we saw people who thought they were going to be cared for after their service and then don't always get the care that they're expecting,” says Piotrowski. “So it's really great to help fill that gap a little bit for those folks. It means a lot.”

Veterans received free meals after their appointments were finished. It was all part of Freedom Day, a nationwide campaign that encourages free services for veterans.

“I truly believe we live in the best country in the entire world,” adds Piotrowski. “It's very important for us to give back to those who serve and made our life like it is today possible."

If you know a veteran who wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s event, Coe Family Dentistry is offering a similar opportunity Thursday in Kentwood.

