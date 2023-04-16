Power outages reported near downtown GR; cause unknown

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands of people are out of power on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Over 2,000 people lost power in Kent County, according tothe Consumers Energy Outage map. Most of the outages are reported near downtown Grand Rapids.

The outage is mapped just south of I-196 and east of Division Avenue.

Consumers Energy

Right now, Consumers Energy has not released the cause of the outages but says crews have been assigned to the area.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. The outages were first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday's rain should continue through the evening, with a cold front moving into West Michigan on Monday. To read more about this week's chances for snow, seethe FOX 17 forecast.

WXMI FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

