Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Power outages reported near downtown GR; cause unknown

poweroutage.PNG
Consumers Energy
poweroutage.PNG
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 15:54:42-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands of people are out of power on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Over 2,000 people lost power in Kent County, according tothe Consumers Energy Outage map. Most of the outages are reported near downtown Grand Rapids.

The outage is mapped just south of I-196 and east of Division Avenue.

poweroutage.PNG

Right now, Consumers Energy has not released the cause of the outages but says crews have been assigned to the area.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. The outages were first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday's rain should continue through the evening, with a cold front moving into West Michigan on Monday. To read more about this week's chances for snow, seethe FOX 17 forecast.

WXMI_7day.jpeg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather