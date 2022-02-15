Poster project aims to tell ‘untold’ stories of Black history in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lined neatly in a row and showcased for all to see at the Grand Rapids Media Initiative and Film Incubator, poster after poster highlights individuals not often discussed in the city’s past.

“There have been lot of really influential people and a lot really incredible work that’s come out of this city,” said Shayna Haynes Heard, a graphic designer who helped create the posters.

The display is part of a project started by Grand Stand Pictures, which runs GR MiFi, for Black History Month to help recognize the people of color that contributed to the area’s development.

Each day in February, a poster is hung that depicts a lesser known Black person who helped shape West Michigan.

“It’s stories about… George Smith. [He] had such an incredible story,” said Rodney Brown, co-owner of Grand Stand Pictures. “[He] ran a statewide newspaper in Grand Rapids, served as the secretary of the local NAACP, was a printer.”

The characters partly chosen from the book ‘A City Within a City.’

“Our history really does inform our present and knowing our history is so important to understanding where we are, how we got here, and what we can do,” said Shannon Jammal-Hollemans, who compiled each profile.

Dave Benoit, a local artist, brought each of the people featured to life through his artwork.

“It allows that extra step to be able to connect with someone and use your imagination,” said Benoit.

A QR code links to additional information.

Haynes Heard called it a simple strategy that cements the city’s overlooked connection to make freedom and equality a reality.

“It’s important to be able to preserve our legacy, to be proud of where we come from, but also use what we know about the people who have faced some of the struggles that we continue to face today and to use that to our advantage,” said Haynes Heard.

A way to change other narratives on display.

“How many campaigns exist for local heroes and sheroes who are Black?” asked Brown.

Grand Stand Pictures plans to sell limited edition copies for each print.