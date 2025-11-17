Police: Woman and baby hit by vehicle in Grand Rapids are related

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman and baby hit by a vehicle on Saturday in Grand Rapids are related, police confirmed with FOX 17.

A woman in her 20s was pushing a stroller with an infant inside at the intersection of Burton Street and Palace Avenue when she was struck, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The impact happened around 5:45 p.m. on November 15.

Police found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash nearby, but with no driver inside. That person is believed to have run from the scene.

The woman was last listed in stable condition at the hospital, per police. The baby riding in the stroller was not harmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Bechaz with the GRPD Traffic Unit at (616) 456-4282.

