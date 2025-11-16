Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hit-and-run leaves woman, baby injured in Grand Rapids

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman in her 20s and a baby under 1 year old were injured Saturday evening when they were struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating this as a hit-and-run crash on Grand Rapids' southwest side.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Burton Street and Palace Avenue, police say.

GRPD explained to FOX 17 that both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not yet determined whether the woman and baby are related.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information about the driver or vehicle involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

