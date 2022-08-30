Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month.

The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot from 1–3 p.m., according to the city of Grand Rapids.

Participants are asked to bring guns unloaded and stored in the trunks of their vehicles.

We’re told personal information will not be requested and all weapons will be collected without question.

The city says participants will receive $100 gift cards in exchange for rifles, shotguns and revolvers. Gift cards valued at $200 will be reportedly be distributed in exchange for assault rifles and semi-automatics.

“This program will help us continue to get guns off the street and provide community members who no longer want to have firearms in their home a place to safely dispose of them,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those emboldened to use them in criminal acts.”

Gift cards are available in limited supply, city officials add.

We’re told a total of 267 guns were collected between the first two buyback events.

