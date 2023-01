GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m.

We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars were found with bullet holes.

The suspect took off in a dark-colored vehicle, according to GRPD.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube