Police seek missing GR man not seen since September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Kentwood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 56-year-old Grand Rapids resident Donald Hunnicutt has been missing since Sept. 3.

We’re told he was last seen in the area of Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street.

Police say it’s not unusual for Donald to stay out of contact with family but not for this long.

Family members reported him missing in September but no leads have turned up in that time, GRPD says.

“While at this time we have not found any suspicious circumstances, we do encourage anyone with information on Mr. Hunnicutt’s whereabouts or well-being to contact GRPD or Silent Observer,” says Detective Curtis Satterthwaite. “His family is understandably worried about him.”

Those with knowledge of Donald’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

