Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to customer at GR gas station

Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 24, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say might have exposed himself at a Grand Rapids business last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident happened at a Mobil station in the 1700 block of Alpine Avenue July 20 at roughly 3 p.m.

The man allegedly exposed himself to a customer.

We’re told he took off in a dark-blue SUV. Police say the car may be a Subaru hatchback or station wagon.

Those with knowledge of the man’s identity or other related information are asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

