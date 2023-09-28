Police seek man wanted for 30+ burglaries, 9 car thefts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to more than two dozen burglaries in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 18-year-old Nehemiah Chilton was involved in more than 30 break-ins at area dispensaries and liquor stores since July.

We’re told the most recent burglary occurred earlier in the week.

Chilton is connected to even more break-ins throughout West Michigan, according to GRPD.

Police say Chilton is also connected to nine vehicular thefts.

Grand Rapids Police Department

GRPD adds three of Chilton’s acquaintances were arrested.

Those with knowledge of Chilton’s whereabouts are urged to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube