Police seek man suspected of armed robbery at Grand Rapids CVS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in identifying the man suspected of robbing a Grand Rapids CVS last month.

The robbery happened at the CVS on Fuller Avenue Oct. 15, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the suspect was armed and took off with an unspecified amount of cash at around 8 p.m. that night.

Police describe the suspect as a 40–55-year-old man who wore a gray beanie, dark puffer jacket, dark boots, gray pants and a red mask/bandana during the robbery.

The man carried an orange bag or backpack, according to GRPD.

Police say the the man's bag and clothes were noticeably dirty, adding he coughed throughout the incident as a possible tactic to place his hand over his face and hide his identity.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

