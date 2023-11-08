Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Police seek man suspected of armed robbery at Grand Rapids CVS

CVS robbery suspect.jpg
Grand Rapids Police Department
CVS robbery suspect.jpg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 14:26:28-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in identifying the man suspected of robbing a Grand Rapids CVS last month.

The robbery happened at the CVS on Fuller Avenue Oct. 15, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the suspect was armed and took off with an unspecified amount of cash at around 8 p.m. that night.

Police describe the suspect as a 40–55-year-old man who wore a gray beanie, dark puffer jacket, dark boots, gray pants and a red mask/bandana during the robbery.

The man carried an orange bag or backpack, according to GRPD.

Police say the the man's bag and clothes were noticeably dirty, adding he coughed throughout the incident as a possible tactic to place his hand over his face and hide his identity.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book