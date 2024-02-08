Police say wanted subject is barricaded inside Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police surrounded a home Thursday afternoon with the intention of taking a person with an outstanding warrant into custody.

Hours after officers first arrived, the suspect hasn't come out. A department spokesperson tells FOX 17 the situation is now considered a barricaded subject.

Police say the home sits on the 1700 block of Newark Southeast, near Orville Ave Southeast.

It is not clear what charges the person faces through the warrant.

Planned surround and call out search warrant now a barricaded subject 1700 block Newark SE. Media staging Kalamazoo/Fuller — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) February 8, 2024

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will publish updates as they become available.

