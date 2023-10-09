Watch Now
Police: Missing Genesee County man could be in Grand Rapids area

Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 09, 2023
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing Genesee County man who may be in the Grand Rapids area.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says Clyde Fairchild told loved ones he planned to visit family in Florida but never reached his destination.

We’re told he was last seen in person on Sept. 21. No one has had telephone contact with him since Sept. 27.

Police say Clyde may be in the Grand Rapids or Owosso areas.

Those who may have seen Clyde since he went missing are urged to connect with police by calling 810-820-2190.

