Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crowd assembled and a fight ensued, resulting in a man being shot Sunday morning.

At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The investigation revealed that a large crowd was at the scene when a fight broke out and the shot was fired.

GRPD said both the victim and the people at the scene were uncooperative with police.

Grand Rapids Police are looking for a person of interest, but nobody is in custody for the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

