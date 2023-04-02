Grand Rapids police investigating near Bridge Street Market, one person found hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A heavy police presence is reported at Bridge Street Market, a store in the west side of Grand Rapids.

Police were in the area when they heard the sound of gunshots around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Initially, police believed the sound was coming from the area of Douglas Park, a few blocks away from Bridge Street Market. However, they soon received calls about an injured person close to Bridge Street and Seward Avenue.

Police are still trying to determine if the victim was injured in a shooting or an assault.

The victim is reportedly suffering from a head injury. The victim is also conscious and talking.

Police continue to investigate the scene near the west side store.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

