Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Police investigate pair of armed robberies in Grand Rapids

GRPD cruiser 05222022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 05222022
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 10:54:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a pair of reported armed robberies that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the first call came in at around 1:30 p.m. for an attempted robbery near Plainfield Avenue and Graceland Street.

We’re told the suspect tried and failed to pull a gun from his waistband before taking off without stealing anything. No one was hurt.

Around 45 minutes later, police say an armed robber pointed a gun at employees of a business near Leonard Street and Walker Avenue.

No one was hurt but the suspect made off with cash and stolen goods, according to GRPD.

Investigators say different suspects were involved but it is not yet known if the two crimes are related.

Those with knowledge of either robbery are asked to connect with detectives by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather