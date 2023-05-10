Police investigate pair of armed robberies in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a pair of reported armed robberies that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the first call came in at around 1:30 p.m. for an attempted robbery near Plainfield Avenue and Graceland Street.

We’re told the suspect tried and failed to pull a gun from his waistband before taking off without stealing anything. No one was hurt.

Around 45 minutes later, police say an armed robber pointed a gun at employees of a business near Leonard Street and Walker Avenue.

No one was hurt but the suspect made off with cash and stolen goods, according to GRPD.

Investigators say different suspects were involved but it is not yet known if the two crimes are related.

Those with knowledge of either robbery are asked to connect with detectives by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

