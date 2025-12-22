Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police identify victim in deadly Grand Rapids shooting from Sunday

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from Sunday's deadly shooting in Grand Rapids has been identified as 38-year-old Detroit Jones.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released the man's identity on Monday afternoon.

Jones was found shot on Lafayette Avenue near Martin Luther King Street around 1:30 a.m. on December 21. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A person of interest was detained roughly two hours later, said GRPD. No updated information on the suspect or potential charges in the case were announced.

The 38-year-old's death was ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can be made anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

