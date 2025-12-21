Police investigate deadly shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a person of interest is in custody for a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.

GRPD says around 1:30 A.M. Sunday morning, officers responded to the area of Lafayette Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Street, to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Officials have not identified the victim or the person of interest. Officials say the person of interest was taken into custody around 3:30 A.M.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

